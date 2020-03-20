Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Timur Kulibayev, Kairat Boranbayev to donate 1bn tenge for fight with coronavirus consequences

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 March 2020, 16:19
Timur Kulibayev, Kairat Boranbayev to donate 1bn tenge for fight with coronavirus consequences

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev and businessman Kairat Boranbayev decided to donate KZT 1 billion to fight the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Atameken Union informed.

The funds will be distributed between the akimats of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The Halyk charity foundation will be an operator.

It’s not the first time Timur Kulibayev and Kairat Boranbayev allocate funds for charity.

It should be reminded that Timur Kulibayev and Kairat Boranbayev allocated KZT 1 billion for the restoration of a school and a kindergarten in Arys town. The Halyk Bank charity foundation backed this initiative too.


Coronavirus   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital