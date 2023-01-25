Go to the main site
    Timofey Skatov wins at the start of Challenger tournament in Chile

    25 January 2023, 07:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov (world No 144) held his first round match vs. Taiwanese Wu Tung-lin (world No 166) at the Challenger tournament in Concepción , Chile, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The match lasted for two hours and 12 minutes and ended with Skatov’s win in two sets – 7:5, 7:6.

    During the match, Skatov hit three aces, made four double faults, and won six points and three consecutive games.

    Last October, Timofey won his first-ever Challenger title in Italy’s Parma which enabled him to climb 57 positions up in the ATP rankings.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

