Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses at Australian Open 2023 qualifying

11 January 2023, 17:14
Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses at Australian Open 2023 qualifying

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan suffered a loss in the semifinal match of the Australian Open 2023 qualifying event, Kazinform cites the Sports.kz.

Skatov, ranked 144th in the world, was defeated by Nicolas Jarry of Chile, the world’s 155th tennis player, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 qualification.

During the match that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes the Kazakhstani fired three aces and made two double faults.

Kazakhstan’s Skatov previously beat American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, the world’s 215th, 6-3, 6-4.


Photo: ktf.kz


Related news
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News