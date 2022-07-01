‘Time capsule’ with message to future diplomats laid at Kazakh MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of independent Kazakhstan, a ceremony of laying a «time capsule» with a message to future diplomats was held on the square in front of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The capsule should be opened in exactly 30 years, on July 1, 2052, when the country’s diplomacy will celebrate its 60th anniversary, kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the event, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi expressed confidence that future diplomats will worthily continue the work of their predecessors and will work just as hard to protect and promote the national interests of the country.

Speaking to the participants of the ceremony, Kuanysh Sultanov, a prominent statesman and an honoured veteran of Kazakh diplomacy, expressed hope that in 30 years Kazakh diplomacy would achieve even greater success and make a significant contribution to strengthening the authority of our country in the international arena and to the formation of mutually respectful, peaceful relations between peoples.

The message to future diplomats, contained in the capsule, reflects the vision of Kazakhstan's position in the world in 30 years, as well as the parting words and wishes of current diplomats and veterans of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan.

The honorable mission to place the capsule in a specially installed pedestal was entrusted to young diplomats – Attaché of the Department of Europe Altynai Daribayeva and Attaché of the Department of Human Resources Damir Akhmetov.

Daribayeva wished new achievements to Kazakhstan, and for future diplomats to make every effort for the further development and prosperity of our country.

In turn, Akhmetov expressed hope that the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan will reach even greater heights by 2052, and our citizens will live in a peaceful and prosperous environment.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, veterans of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan, current diplomats, and other participants of the international conference «Republic of Kazakhstan in the modern system of international relations», organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of our country.



