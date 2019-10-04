Go to the main site
    Time came to discuss transformation of CICA into organization- Tokayev

    4 October 2019, 00:44

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM Time came to discuss the transformation of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into an organization. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it taking the floor at the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» at the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He noted that Kazakhstan had always been and remained supporter of preventive diplomacy and disarmament.

    «The Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which has already proved its relevance as the platform for the adoption of collective approaches to the solution of security problems, may play an important role. In my opinion, it is high time to begin debating the issue of transformation of this forum into an organization,» Tokayev said.

    The Head of State added that «building an effective architecture of security in the East is impossible without the interaction with the West.» Kazakhstan has repeatedly proposed to establish the interaction between the CICA and the OSCE.

    «The fight with terrorism and extremism, organized crime, illegal migration and drug-trafficking can be the main component of our joint work in the region. Human capital development, implementation of the best practice in public administration sector, increasing innovative potential, effective and rational use of water resources could form our constructive agenda,» he noted.

    The President also highlighted that the achievement of the nuclear-weapon-free world remained a key priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

    The plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» is the major event of the Valdai Discussion Club’s meeting. King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte also participated in the discussion.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CICA
