TikTok joins the AIFC

29 November 2022, 16:51
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mediaplatform TikTok has registered at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The registration will allow TikTok to mark its presence in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, which, in turn, will give a new impetus to the development of the creative economy.

As part of the cooperation, the AIFC Tech Hub promotes the TikTok platform for entry into the Kazakhstan market, as well as interaction with government bodies and other enterprises, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The AIFC Tech Hub jointly with TikTok will stimulate the development of the creative industry in Kazakhstan and open new opportunities for technology companies.

As the largest cluster of not only financial but also innovative companies in the region, the AIFC attracts various industries, through simplified visa, labor and currency regimes, and tax incentives. Registration of TikTok confirms the interest of the global bigtech leaders in the implementation of activities at the AIFC.

In addition, the AIFC Tech Hub creates favorable conditions for International and Kazakhstan participants of the ecosystem, in order to promote economic development in Central Asia.


