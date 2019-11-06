Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Tickets for Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in NY sold out

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 November 2019, 11:55
Tickets for Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in NY sold out

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen gets ready for his new Arnau tour ENVOY show scheduled for December 10 at the legendary Barclays Center in New York, Kazinform reports.

Ticket sales began September 13 and in a month and a half all the 7,000 tickets were sold out. 75% of them were bought by American citizens.

Ticketmaster.com announced sale of additional 2,000 tickets for all those who want to enjoy the Kazakh singer’s concert.

The concert organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, is expected to become one of the brightest events of the Day of Kazakhstan Culture in the U.S. Dimash will perform old and new songs in Kazakh, Russian and Chinese languages.

Celebrities  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region