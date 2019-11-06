Tickets for Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in NY sold out

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen gets ready for his new Arnau tour ENVOY show scheduled for December 10 at the legendary Barclays Center in New York, Kazinform reports.

Ticket sales began September 13 and in a month and a half all the 7,000 tickets were sold out. 75% of them were bought by American citizens.

Ticketmaster.com announced sale of additional 2,000 tickets for all those who want to enjoy the Kazakh singer’s concert.

The concert organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, is expected to become one of the brightest events of the Day of Kazakhstan Culture in the U.S. Dimash will perform old and new songs in Kazakh, Russian and Chinese languages.