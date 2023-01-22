Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Tibet avalanche death toll hits 28 as rescue operation completed

    22 January 2023, 13:39

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM-Chinese authorities have confirmed that the death toll in an avalanche in China’s southern Tibet region climbed to 28 after eight more bodies were found at the site on Friday, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A deadly avalanche hit the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Tuesday.

    The search and rescue operation has been almost completed, the Chinese daily Global Times quoted the local authorities as saying.

    On Tuesday, the public security bureau in Nyingchi's Medog county said that they had received calls about an avalanche at an exit of the Doxong La tunnel on the highway connecting Medog with Pai village in Nyingchi's Mainling county at around 7:50 p.m. local time (1150GMT), trapping people and vehicles.

    Local authorities immediately dispatched 131 personnel and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight to rescue the victims.


    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID in Italy: cases down 38.2%, victims down 25.7% in 7 days-GIMBE
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President visits heating center in Lisakovsk
    2 Tokayev gets familiarized with Sokolov quarry operation
    3 Head of State visits poultry plant in Rudny
    4 President launches CKD production of Kia cars in Kostanay
    5 President instructs Government to return life to normal in Rudny