Tiafoe stuns Nadal in US Open round of 16

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM American Frances Tiafoe unleashed his full arsenal of weapons in an impressive 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 US Open round-of-16 upset Monday afternoon of Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who stumbled to his only loss at a Grand Slam event this season.

Less than 24 hours after big-serving Nick Kyrgios bounced Russian world No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev out of the tournament on Sunday night, the 24-year-old Tiafoe created further chaos in the men's draw by scoring the biggest victory of his young career, EFE reports.

The Maryland-born son of immigrants from Sierra Leone never looked intimidated at any juncture of the match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Starting strong, he registered the first service break of the match in the seventh game and then finished off the first set a few games later with a volley winner.

Nadal did not have a single break-point opportunity until late in the second set, but he earned two chances with Tiafoe serving at 4-5 when the American misjudged a ball that ended up barely clipping the line and then took the set on a double fault.

Photo: efe.com

