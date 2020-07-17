Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thunderstorms, wind forecast for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 July 2020, 19:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put four regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kahydromet, thunderstorm is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on July 18 locally. Easterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

Fervent heat of 35°C will grip the city of Petropavlovsk the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorms, southwesterly-westerly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are heading to Zhambyl region on July 18-19. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Akmola region will see thunderstorm and easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on July 18. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm and northerly-northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit West Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


