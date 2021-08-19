Thunderstorms to strike Kazakhstan on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy another day without precipitations, while the country’s southeast and northeast are to face thundershowers. High wind, dust storm, hail and fog are in store for some regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kahydromet reports.

East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions are forecast to brace for thunderstorms, high wind. Thunderstorms, hail and fog are expected to batter Karaganda region. Thunderstorms, hail, dust storm and high wind are set to grip Zhambyl region locally. Strong wind is predicted to toll through Turkestan region. Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan in the morning and nighttime.

Scorching heat is expected to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions locally.

Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.