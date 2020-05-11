Thunderstorms to hit three regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

On May 12 thunderstorm is expected in the western part of Akmola region. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm will also hit Kyzylorda region. Northwestern wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted for the region. Chance of storm is 95-100%.

Thunderstorm, squally wind, fog and hail are expected in some parts of Kostanay region. Southeastern wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the city of Kostanay on May 12. Chance of storm is 90-95%.