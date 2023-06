Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan May 10-12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Weather forecaster Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 10-12, Kazinform reports.

Due to weather fronts, the greater part of the country is to brace for rains. Heavy rains with thunderstorms, hail, and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps are forecast for the south.

The north, south, and southwest of Kazakhstan are to expect dust tides.