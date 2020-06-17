Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Thunderstorms, strong winds to blitz Kazakh capital, four regions

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2020, 18:29
Thunderstorms, strong winds to blitz Kazakh capital, four regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been declared for Nur-Sultan city and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

In the afternoon of June 18, thunderstorms and hail are expected in Nur-Sultan, accompanied by northwesterly winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On the same day, odd showers and squall are to pound Akmola region. Thunderstorms and hail are to hit the region here and there, northwestern, northern winds at 15-20 mps are to blow. A fire hazard is to remain in many parts of the region.

Kokshetau city will be hit by thunderstorms, as well as north-westerly, northerly winds with gusts up to 15-18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Kostanay city is to brace for thunderstorms on June 18, with northwestern, northern winds at 15-20 mps to blow locally at daytime.

Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms accompanied by northwest, north winds with gusts up to 18 mps on the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorms, hail are set to roll in for West Kazakhstan region on June 18. Northeasterly winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps are anticipated in the region.

Thunderstorms are expected in Uralsk city on June 18. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorms, squall and hail are to come for East Kazakhstan region, where south-westerly 15-20 mps winds with gusts up to 25 mps are expected.

On June 18, Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to get pounding from thunderstorms and hail. Southwesterly winds at 15-20 mps can be expected.

Semey city is to expect thunderstorms with southwesterly winds at 15-20 mps.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty