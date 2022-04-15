Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thunderstorms predicted in Kazakhstan on Apr 16-18

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 April 2022, 16:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for thunderstorms in the next three days due to weather fronts, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, the Northwest anticyclone will affect the west of the country resulting in no precipitation. The country is to brace for strong wind.

Temperature is to rise from 12-20 to 15-25 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west of the country. Temperature is to dip from 5-12 to -0-5 degrees Celsius in the north at night and rise to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the center. The country’s east is to expect temperature to rise from -2 and 3 degrees Celsius to 0-8 degrees Celsius and to stand at 15 degrees Celsius at daytime. The south is to brace for 23-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.


