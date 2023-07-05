Thunderstorms, heat and hail in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan were put on storm alert as fervent heat, thunderstorms and hail are in store for the country on July 5, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.
Astana: thunderstorm, scorching heat.
Akmola region: thunderstorm, hail, 15-20 mps wind, high fire hazard.
Karaganda region: thunderstorm, hail, squall, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Ulytau region: thunderstorm, squall, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Atyrau region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, fervent heat of +35, +38°C, extreme fire hazard.
West Kazakh region: scorching heat of +35, +37°C, high fire hazard.
Aktobe region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, fervent heat of +35°C, extreme fire hazard.
Mangistau region: scorching heat of +38°C, extreme fire hazard.
North Kazakhstan region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, high fire hazard.
Kostanay region: hail, 15-20 mps wind, scorching heat of +36°C, extreme fire hazard.
Pavlodar region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Abai region: thunderstorm, squall, hail, 23 mps wind, high fire hazard.
East Kazakhstan region: thunderstorm, squall, hail, 23 mps wind.
Kyzylorda region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Almaty region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Almaty: thunderstorm.
Zhetysu region: thunderstorm, 17-22 mps wind, high fire hazard.
Zhambyl region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Turkistan region: 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.
Shymkent: extreme fire hazard.