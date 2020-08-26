Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thunderstorms heading to 4 regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2020, 21:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhdyromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has issued storm alerts for four regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

In its statement, Kazhydromet warned Turkestan region should brace for pouring rain, thunderstorm, squall, hail, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Thunderstorm is expected in Turkestan city tomorrow as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Shymkent city at night and early in the morning.

Chances of thunderstorm, hail, northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be high in portions of Karaganda region on August 27-28. High fire hazard will linger in the southwest of the region. Thunderstorm is forecast for Karaganda city on August 27. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Thunderstorm is predicted for Kyzylorda region on August 27. High fire hazard will persist in the region. Probability of storm is 90-100%.


