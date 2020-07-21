Thunderstorms, hail forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only southwest and northwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

Wind may bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions. Squall may also hit parts of Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat will scorch Almaty, Turkestan, south of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, parts of Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, most of Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Almaty, and Karaganda regions.



