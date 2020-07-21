Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Thunderstorms, hail forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 July 2020, 07:16
Thunderstorms, hail forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only southwest and northwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

Wind may bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions. Squall may also hit parts of Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat will scorch Almaty, Turkestan, south of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, parts of Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, most of Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Almaty, and Karaganda regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty