Thunderstorms, hail and stiff wind in store for regions of Kazakhstan July 6

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 July 2021, 09:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, July 6. Occasional showers with thunderstorms, hail and stiff wind are forecast across the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is in store for Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau, Almaty, Turkestan, Akmola, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 15-25 mps in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.


