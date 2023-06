Thunderstorms, hail and heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 19-21, Kazinform reports.

The northwestern cyclone will bring rains to the country’s south, southeast, and west, and heavy downpours to the northwest of Kazakhstan over the next three days.

Kazakhstan will brace for thunderstorms, hail, high wind, and dust storms, Kazhydromet said in a statement.