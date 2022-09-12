Thunderstorms, fog and frosts forecast for Kazakh capital, regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms, fog, high wind, and -3 degrees Celsius frosts are in store for the capital and a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms on September 13. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west.

Fog is to coat the northwest of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning. -3 degrees Celsius frost is to grip the region’s northeast at night.

Karaganda region is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning. The temperatures are to fall to -3 degrees Celsius in the north and center at night. High fire hazard is in store for the region’s center.

Turkestan region is to brace for easterly wind at 15-20mps in the mountainous areas at daytime on September 13, in the north, west, and mountainous areas on September 14. High fire hazard will be in place for most parts of the region.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps in the center at daytime. High fire hazard is in store.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps in the southwest is predicted in Aktobe region at daytime. -1 degree Celsius frost is to grip the region’s north at night.

Dust tides are to batter Atyrau region’s south and east during the day. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region’s west and south at night and in most parts at daytime. High fire hazard will be in place for the region’s west.

The west and south of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides during the day. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps is predicted in the west and south.

The northwest of Akmola region is to brace for wet snow. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning. -3 degrees Celsius frost is to grip the region’s north and east at night.

-1 degree Celsius frost is predicted in the city if Nur-Sultan.

The east of East Kazakhstan region is to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frost at night.

The west of Abai region is to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frost at night.

The north and east of Kostanay region are to brace for thunderstorms on September 13. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. The temperatures are to fall to -3 degrees Celsius in the north of the region at night, High fire hazard will persist in the south.

Fog is to coat Pavlodar region’s southwest in the nighttime and morning. -3 degrees Celsius frost is predicted in the region’s southwest, east as well as Pavlodar city at night.



