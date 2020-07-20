Thunderstorms expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in the capital and nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms, hail and squally wind gusting to 23 mps are expected in some parts of Kostanay region on July 21. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

15-20 mps northwestern wind will blow in Kyzylorda region on July 21. Forecasters predict strong heat of 40-42°C and extreme fire hazard. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

Thunderstorms, hail and squally wind of 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on July 21. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm, hail and rude wind gusting to 15-18 mps are expected in Nur-Sultan on July 21. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

A thunderstorm is expected in the mountains of Turkestan region on July 21. Northwestern wind will blow in the region gusting to 15-20 m/s. Fervent heat of 41°C and extreme fire hazard persist in the area. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm and hail are expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan region on July 21. 15-20 mps northwestern wind with a thunderstorm will hit the region tomorrow. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorms, squally wind and hail are expected in some places of East Kazakhstan region on July 21. Air temperature will rise to 35°C.

A dust storm is expected in Mangistau region on July 21. Southeast wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in the region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm and 18 mps northeastern wind are predicted for Atyrau region. Extreme fire hazard remains during the day. Chance of storm is 90-95%.



