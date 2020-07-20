Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thunderstorms expected across Kazakhstan

    20 July 2020, 19:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in the capital and nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms, hail and squally wind gusting to 23 mps are expected in some parts of Kostanay region on July 21. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    15-20 mps northwestern wind will blow in Kyzylorda region on July 21. Forecasters predict strong heat of 40-42°C and extreme fire hazard. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

    Thunderstorms, hail and squally wind of 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on July 21. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm, hail and rude wind gusting to 15-18 mps are expected in Nur-Sultan on July 21. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    A thunderstorm is expected in the mountains of Turkestan region on July 21. Northwestern wind will blow in the region gusting to 15-20 m/s. Fervent heat of 41°C and extreme fire hazard persist in the area. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm and hail are expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan region on July 21. 15-20 mps northwestern wind with a thunderstorm will hit the region tomorrow. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    Thunderstorms, squally wind and hail are expected in some places of East Kazakhstan region on July 21. Air temperature will rise to 35°C.

    A dust storm is expected in Mangistau region on July 21. Southeast wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in the region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm and 18 mps northeastern wind are predicted for Atyrau region. Extreme fire hazard remains during the day. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued