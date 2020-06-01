Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thunderstorms expected across Kazakhstan June 1

    1 June 2020, 07:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in the northern half of Kazakhstan on June 1, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, squalls, hail and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kostanay region on June 1.

    Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps are predicted for some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions.

    15-20 mps wind will blow in Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions.

    RSE Kazhydromet predicts dust storm with 15-20 mps wind in Mangistau region.

    Intense heat is forecast for Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, southern part of Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, western part of Turkestan region.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in major parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola and Zhambyl regions of the country.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued