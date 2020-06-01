Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thunderstorms expected across Kazakhstan June 1

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
1 June 2020, 07:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in the northern half of Kazakhstan on June 1, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, squalls, hail and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kostanay region on June 1.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps are predicted for some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions.

15-20 mps wind will blow in Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions.

RSE Kazhydromet predicts dust storm with 15-20 mps wind in Mangistau region.

Intense heat is forecast for Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, southern part of Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, western part of Turkestan region.

Extreme fire hazard remains in major parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola and Zhambyl regions of the country.


