Thunderstorms and wild wind to batter Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Patches of fog, high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms locally in the morning and night are forecast to hit today Turkestan region, Kazhydromet reports.

Chances of storm are high.

Besides, Shymkent city is also expected to face today thunderstorms in the morning and night, and strong wind in the night.