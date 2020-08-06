Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thunderstorms and hail in store for several regions of Kazakhstan

    6 August 2020, 21:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in several regions of Kazakhstan on August 7, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm and northeastern wind with the strength of 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola and Mangistau regions.

    Squally wind gusting to 15-20 mps, thunderstorm and hail are predicted for Aktobe region and city during the day. Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern part of the area.

    Thunderstorms are also in store for the city of Atyrau and Atyrau region during night and morning hours. Northwestern wind will blow with the gusts of 15-20 m/s. Intense heat of 36°C and high fire hazard remain in the area during the day.

    Thunderstorms, squally northwestern wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions in the morning and in the afternoon. Extreme fire hazard remains.

    Forecasters predict thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind for Kostanay region.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued