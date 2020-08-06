Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thunderstorms and hail in store for several regions of Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
6 August 2020, 21:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in several regions of Kazakhstan on August 7, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and northeastern wind with the strength of 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola and Mangistau regions.

Squally wind gusting to 15-20 mps, thunderstorm and hail are predicted for Aktobe region and city during the day. Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern part of the area.

Thunderstorms are also in store for the city of Atyrau and Atyrau region during night and morning hours. Northwestern wind will blow with the gusts of 15-20 m/s. Intense heat of 36°C and high fire hazard remain in the area during the day.

Thunderstorms, squally northwestern wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions in the morning and in the afternoon. Extreme fire hazard remains.

Forecasters predict thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind for Kostanay region.


