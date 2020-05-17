Go to the main site
    Thunderstorms and hail in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

    17 May 2020, 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger across most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, May 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Thunderstorms, hail, and squall are forecast for most regions of the country.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions at night and early in the morning.

    Chances of hail will be high in Turkestan region.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions.

    High fire danger will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

