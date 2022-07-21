Qazaq TV
Thunderstorms and hail forecast in Kazakhstan July 21
21 July 2022 07:19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 21, the north-western cyclone will bring rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind to Kazakhstan, with hail to batter northern and eastern regions. Dust storms will hit southwestern regions. Southern and southeastern regions only will see no rain today, Kazhydromet informs.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, in southern areas of Atyrau, and Mangistau regions, and in southwestern areas of West Kazakhstan region.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangistau, Ulytau regions, and in southern parts of Aktobe region.

Extreme heat will grip Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, southern and central areas of Ulytau region, and southern parts of Karaganda region.


