Thunderstorms and dust storms to grip Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2022, 07:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, May 25 Kazakhstan is set to face rains, thunderstorms, and dust storms, Kazhydromet reports.

West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl regions are forecast to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls and high wind.

Dust storms, thunderstorms and high wind are expected in Mangistau region.

Thunderstorms are predicted to strike Aktobe, Atyrau regions.

Dust storms are expected to roll through Kyzylorda region, and mountainous areas in Almaty region are to face thunderstorms and high wind.

A wild wind is forecast to sweep through Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

The fire threat remains high in East Kazakhstan, Kyzlorda regions locally.


