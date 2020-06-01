Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thunderstorm to hit Nur-Sultan today

Alzhanova Raushan
1 June 2020, 09:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

According to weather forecasters, thunderstorm is expected in the city of Nur-Sultan on June 1. Southwestern wind gusting to 18 mps will blow in the capital of Kazakhstan today. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

As Kazinform previously reported, RSE Kazhydromet has issued weather warning for four regions of Kazakhstan including Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.


