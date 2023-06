Thunderstorm to hit Mangistau rgn Apr 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A thunderstorm warning was announced in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog and thunderstorm are expected in some parts of Mangistau region on April 1. Fog will also blanket Aktau during night and morning hours. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.