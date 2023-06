KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region should brace for bad weather day, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm, squall, and hail are in store for Kostanay region on August 29. Eastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of the region at night and during the daytime. Chances of storm will be high.