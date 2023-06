Thunderstorm, squall predicted in Atyrau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A weather alert has been issuedfor Atyrau region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On July 27, Atyrau region will see scattered thunderstorms,squalls, and hail. The westerly and southwesterly winds will strengthen up to 15-20meters per second.