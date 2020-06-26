Go to the main site
    Thunderstorm, rude wind in store for Kazakhstan

    26 June 2020, 22:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    On June 27, heavy rain, thunderstorm are expected in the mountainous regions of Turkestan region. 15-20 northwest wind with the gusts up to 25 mps will blow in the region the whole day. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    15-20 mps northwest wind and thunderstorm are predicted for the city of Shymkent.

    Squally wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 25 mps, thunderstorm and dust storm are expected in Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city on June 27. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

    Thunderstorm and rude wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorm and hail are expected in the afternoon of June 27 in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

    Northeast wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast for the city of Petropavlovsk. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
