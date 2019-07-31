Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thunderstorm is expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    31 July 2019, 18:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan on August 1, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm isexpected in Akmola region where it will be accompanied by squall, hail and15-20 mps wind. Intense heat of 36°C will descend on parts of the region. Thecity of Kokshetau will see thunderstorm and gusty wind as well.

    Thunderstorm,squall, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Mangistau region. Temperature willclimb to 38°C in parts of the region.

    Meteorologists predictthat thunderstorm and squall may hit Aktobe region. Southwestern-western windand heavy rain are also in the forecast.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued