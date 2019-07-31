Thunderstorm is expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan on August 1, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm isexpected in Akmola region where it will be accompanied by squall, hail and15-20 mps wind. Intense heat of 36°C will descend on parts of the region. Thecity of Kokshetau will see thunderstorm and gusty wind as well.

Thunderstorm,squall, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Mangistau region. Temperature willclimb to 38°C in parts of the region.

Meteorologists predictthat thunderstorm and squall may hit Aktobe region. Southwestern-western windand heavy rain are also in the forecast.