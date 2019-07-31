Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Thunderstorm is expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 July 2019, 18:21
Thunderstorm is expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan on August 1, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in Akmola region where it will be accompanied by squall, hail and 15-20 mps wind. Intense heat of 36°C will descend on parts of the region. The city of Kokshetau will see thunderstorm and gusty wind as well.

Thunderstorm, squall, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Mangistau region. Temperature will climb to 38°C in parts of the region.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm and squall may hit Aktobe region. Southwestern-western wind and heavy rain are also in the forecast.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events