Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Thunderstorm, hail expected in Kazakhstan Apr 29

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 April 2020, 07:21
Thunderstorm, hail expected in Kazakhstan Apr 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in Kazakhstan on April 29, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Squall wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps, hail are expected in North Kazakhstan region on April 29.

Thunderstorm, rude wind gusting to 23 mps and fog during night and morning hours are predicted for Kostanay region.

Thunderstorm, hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions on April 29.

Thunderstorm, rude wind gusting to 15-20 mps is expected in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazastan regions.

Thunderstorm, squall wind are predicted in Karaganda and Aktobe regions.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty