Thunderstorm forecast for Mangistau rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Rain, fog and thunderstorm are predicted for Mangistau region on April 3. Northeastern wind of 15-20 mps is forecast for the region. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.