Thundershowers, wind and hail to batter Kazakhstan weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the next three days ahead Kazakhstan is expected to face unsteady weather, Kazhydromet reports.

Thundershowers will grip the country locally while heavy rains will pour in the western, central and southern parts of Kazakhstan. Squalls, high wind and hail are forecast to hit some of the regions. Air temperatures will raise gradually the countrywide, it said in a statement.