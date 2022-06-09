Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thundershowers to persist in Kazakhstan

    9 June 2022, 07:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 9, 2022 Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather, thundershowers, hail and squalls, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms, hail, a high wind are in store for Kostanay region today.

    Thunderstorms and a wild wind of 15-20, 23 m/s are set to strike North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions locally.

    Dust storms and thunderstorms are forecast to hit Akmola, Mangistau, Turkistan regions. Zhambyl region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls locally. A wild wind is expected to sweep through Kyzylorda region.

    Dust storms are expected in Atyrau region.

    Pavlodar region is forecast to face thunderstorms and a high wind.

    The scorching heat is expected today in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions partly.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued