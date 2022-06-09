Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thundershowers to persist in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2022, 07:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 9, 2022 Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather, thundershowers, hail and squalls, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, hail, a high wind are in store for Kostanay region today.

Thunderstorms and a wild wind of 15-20, 23 m/s are set to strike North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions locally.

Dust storms and thunderstorms are forecast to hit Akmola, Mangistau, Turkistan regions. Zhambyl region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls locally. A wild wind is expected to sweep through Kyzylorda region.

Dust storms are expected in Atyrau region.

Pavlodar region is forecast to face thunderstorms and a high wind.

The scorching heat is expected today in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions partly.


