    Thundershowers to hit greater part of Kazakhstan

    4 August 2019, 09:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are set to hit today the greater part of Kazakhstan while the country’s south, southwest are to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms,high wind and hail may hit East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions on Sunday.

    Akmola, Pavlodarand Karaganda regions are to face thunderstorms, high wind.

    Thunderstormsand fog are to grip West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorms,dust storm and strong wind are to batter Almaty region.

    High heatis to linger for another day in Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threatremains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, and EastKazakhstan regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

