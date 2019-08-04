Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thundershowers to hit greater part of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 August 2019, 09:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are set to hit today the greater part of Kazakhstan while the country’s south, southwest are to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, high wind and hail may hit East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions on Sunday.

Akmola, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions are to face thunderstorms, high wind.

Thunderstorms and fog are to grip West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorms, dust storm and strong wind are to batter Almaty region.

High heat is to linger for another day in Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

