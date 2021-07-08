Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to persist across Kazakhstan today, July 8, with thundershowers, heavy rains predicted in the country’s west and northwest. The country’s north only is to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Hail and high wind are expected today in Akmola region. Squalls, hail and strong up to 15-25 m/s are to batter West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s and dust storm are set to sweep through Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

Atyrau region is forecast to brace for squalls and high wind and dust storm gusting up to 25 m/s. Kyzylorda region is also face high wind and dust storm.

High wind, hail and squalls are expected in Kostanay region, while wild wind is to roll through Zhambyl, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

Fervent heat is predicted to grip today the south of Kostanay region, East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda region, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, locally in Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions.