Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan

    8 July 2021, 07:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to persist across Kazakhstan today, July 8, with thundershowers, heavy rains predicted in the country’s west and northwest. The country’s north only is to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Hail and high wind are expected today in Akmola region. Squalls, hail and strong up to 15-25 m/s are to batter West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s and dust storm are set to sweep through Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    Atyrau region is forecast to brace for squalls and high wind and dust storm gusting up to 25 m/s. Kyzylorda region is also face high wind and dust storm.

    High wind, hail and squalls are expected in Kostanay region, while wild wind is to roll through Zhambyl, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    Fervent heat is predicted to grip today the south of Kostanay region, East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda region, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, locally in Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II