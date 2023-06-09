Go to the main site
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri

    9 June 2023, 07:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are expected to batter today the most part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    High wind, squalls, hail, and dust storms are forecast locally.

    The scorching heat persists in Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Abai regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Abai, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Ulytau, Kostanay, Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions.

    As earlier reported, a storm alert is in place in 13 regions of Kazakhstan and the capital city.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

