Thundershowers approaching Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A cyclone will cause rains and thunderstorms, hail, squalls and cold wave in the northern part of Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports.

Mercury will read 15-25 degrees Celsius in the west, 10-20 degrees in the north in the nighttime. Air temperature will rise as high as to 27-35 degrees in the country's west and 23-30 degrees in the north during the day.

Scorching heat will persist in the south and southwest locally accompanied by dust storm. Temperature will hit there 20-28 degrees Celsius in the night, 32-42 degrees during the day.