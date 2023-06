Thundershowers and squally wind to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers, squally wind, and hail are expected to batter Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy downpours are forecast for the south, southeast of Kazakhstan on June 11. Dust storms will roll through the western and southern regions of the country. Temperature will drop to 20-28 degrees Celsius in the country’s north.