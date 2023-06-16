Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Thundershowers and rain to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

    16 June 2023, 14:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 17-19, Kazinform reports.

    Next weekend the southern cyclone and its fronts will set the tone in most of Kazakhstan bringing occasional rains and thunderstorms, squalls and hail. Rains will pour across the western regions of Kazakhstan on June 18, June 18-19in the northwestern and northern regions. Dust storms will roll through the south.

    Air temperature is expected to drop to 20-28 degrees Celsius in the west, 13-26 degrees Celsius in the northwest, and 17-27 degrees Celsius in the north. Heat indexes will rise to 30-37 degrees Celsius in the northeastern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
    Showers with thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan June 24
    Showers, high fire hazard in store for Kazakhstan
    Showers with thunderstorms forecast for most of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title