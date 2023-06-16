Thundershowers and rain to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 17-19, Kazinform reports.

Next weekend the southern cyclone and its fronts will set the tone in most of Kazakhstan bringing occasional rains and thunderstorms, squalls and hail. Rains will pour across the western regions of Kazakhstan on June 18, June 18-19in the northwestern and northern regions. Dust storms will roll through the south.

Air temperature is expected to drop to 20-28 degrees Celsius in the west, 13-26 degrees Celsius in the northwest, and 17-27 degrees Celsius in the north. Heat indexes will rise to 30-37 degrees Celsius in the northeastern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan.